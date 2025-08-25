Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,380 Sunoco LP $SUN

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sunoco by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $51.9660 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.9088 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 179.31%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

