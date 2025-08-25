Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $518,000 in Unum Group $UNM

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Unum Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $69.8750 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

