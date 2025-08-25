Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $422,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 49,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,493.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REYN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.05 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 103,852 shares of company stock worth $2,357,442. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

