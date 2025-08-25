Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $277,000 in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 337,717 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,193,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,897,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,971,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 421,513 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $20.7830 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

