Virtus Advisers LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,451 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Primoris Services makes up about 1.9% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock opened at $114.4370 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 7.26%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

