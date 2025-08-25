Virtus Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 14,400 Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qfin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Qfin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Qfin by 583.8% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 413,493 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qfin Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $31.45 on Monday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Qfin Increases Dividend

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QFIN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Qfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

