Virtus Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 40,564 CareDx, Inc. $CDNA

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. CareDx accounts for about 0.9% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Virtus Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of CareDx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of CDNA opened at $12.97 on Monday. CareDx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $690.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.22.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). CareDx had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $385,880.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,182.10. This represents a 26.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,358.68. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,961 shares of company stock worth $1,490,102 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

