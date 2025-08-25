Virtus Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Q2 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Trading Up 5.1%

QTWO opened at $79.53 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,590.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,485 shares of company stock worth $750,307. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

