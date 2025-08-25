Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 383.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,286,000 after buying an additional 109,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0%

VOE opened at $173.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

