Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stock Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $288.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $295.50. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

