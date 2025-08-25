Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Stake Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,583 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.61% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $46,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,559,000 after buying an additional 655,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 690,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,370,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $90.52 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $74.27 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

