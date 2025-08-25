Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4%

VYM opened at $139.16 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.14.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

