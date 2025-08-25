Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Position Raised by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $59.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $59.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.