VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Stock Holdings Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.01% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $128,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $99.1370 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.