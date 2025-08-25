UXLINK Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, UXLINK has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. UXLINK has a total market cap of $149.85 million and $25.69 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UXLINK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UXLINK alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111,315.38 or 1.00071707 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00374575 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s launch date was July 18th, 2024. UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,713,462 tokens. The Reddit community for UXLINK is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UXLINK is blog.uxlink.io. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial.

Buying and Selling UXLINK

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,713,462 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.31891062 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $22,145,121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UXLINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UXLINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.