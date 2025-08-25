Universal (NYSE:UVV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Universal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $56.6240 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. Universal has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $67.33.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.The company had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.81%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other Universal news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $245,855.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,918.50. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,293.41. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Universal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

