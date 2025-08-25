Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $4.20 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 11,698.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

