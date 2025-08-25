Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) $TWN

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Fund were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Fund by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Fund alerts:

Taiwan Fund Price Performance

NYSE TWN opened at $48.7450 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.