Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 733.0%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

