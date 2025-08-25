The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $69.4330 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

