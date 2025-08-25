TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.55.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $204.8070 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $116.30 and a 12-month high of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.