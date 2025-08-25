Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.21.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $162.9190 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.24. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,867,314,000 after buying an additional 375,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $915,338,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,366,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.