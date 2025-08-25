Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 907,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,630,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $141.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $141.35.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AI Exposure Without the Hype: 3 ETFs That Offer Smarter AI Bets
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is It Too Late to Jump on the Nuclear Bandwagon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.