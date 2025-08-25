T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 1,251.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,482 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 941.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $40.61 on Monday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

