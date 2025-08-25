Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $267,723,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 195.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after buying an additional 2,642,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,263,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,900,295,000 after buying an additional 2,134,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $87,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CPRT

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.