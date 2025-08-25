SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $7,549,152 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Equitable Price Performance
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 87.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
