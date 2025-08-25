SVB Wealth LLC Sells 974 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $257.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

