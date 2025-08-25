SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $35.1250 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.