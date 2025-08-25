SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 284,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

