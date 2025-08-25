SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 656.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 98.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,910,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,575,000 after purchasing an additional 950,087 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,414,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,217,000 after purchasing an additional 191,609 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $47.9450 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

