SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,813 Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 121,670 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 67,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $22.1850 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

