Summit Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,869,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6,383.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,574,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $100.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

