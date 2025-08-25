Summit Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.12.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.06 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

