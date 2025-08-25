Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Get Stagwell alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STGW

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.41. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.03 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. Stagwell’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stagwell news, Director Charlene Barshefsky purchased 24,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $104,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 185,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,858.80. This represents a 15.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Samaha purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,014,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,503,446.46. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 690,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,887. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stagwell by 311.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Stagwell by 100.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Stagwell by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,730 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stagwell by 26.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Stagwell by 21.2% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.