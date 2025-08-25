SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $38,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.7%

RWR stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.36.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.