Soros Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Soros Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 91.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON opened at $766.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $773.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 189.20, a P/E/G ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $346.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 7,891 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.10, for a total value of $5,919,039.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,417,953.80. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,790 shares of company stock worth $33,654,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.