So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of SY opened at $4.05 on Friday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $410.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

