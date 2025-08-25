SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Up 6.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 1,267,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,161,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
SNDL Trading Up 6.0%
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SNDL
About SNDL
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SNDL
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pulls Back to Trend: It’s Time for an Entry
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 5 ETFs and Stocks to Watch as the Fed Eyes Rate Cuts
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Take Profits Now: 3 Overbought Stocks Primed for a Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.