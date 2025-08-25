Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 77,183.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,485,000 after acquiring an additional 392,864 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 233,222 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,461,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,518,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $367.28 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $368.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.52 and a 200 day moving average of $335.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.