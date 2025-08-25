Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TM opened at $201.02 on Monday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $201.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

