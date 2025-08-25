Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 5,414 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 142.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $68.3940 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.0450 and a 12 month high of $66.8250.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

