Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2,004.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $114.93 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

