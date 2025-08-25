Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF $BUCK Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 379,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

BUCK opened at $23.84 on Monday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

