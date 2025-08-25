Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,234 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Signet Jewelers worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Report on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.