Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $379.68. 114,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Northland Capmk lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

