Sen. Angus S. King Jr. Purchases Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently bought shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). In a filing disclosed on August 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Autodesk stock on July 21st.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) on 7/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) on 7/21/2025.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.9860 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.2440. 278,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,340. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.04.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 500.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

