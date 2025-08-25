Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV) Insider Sells £9,456.51 in Stock

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV (LON:INOV – Get Free Report) insider Tim Edwards sold 45,031 shares of Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21, for a total transaction of £9,456.51.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Stock Down 0.3%

LON INOV opened at GBX 12.96 on Monday. Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV has a 12-month low of GBX 8.54 and a 12-month high of GBX 16. The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a PE ratio of -259.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.20.

Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust plc – INOV Company Profile

Schroder UK Public Private Trust plc specializes in investments in startups, midsize, middle market and large stage, early stage and mature stage investments. The fund primarily invests in the healthcare, financials, industrials, technology, consumer goods, telecommunications, basic materials, and biotechnology sector.

