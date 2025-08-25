Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Scholastic Stock Up 3.2%
SCHL stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -635.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.18.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.59 million. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Scholastic by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scholastic Company Profile
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
