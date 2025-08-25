Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

