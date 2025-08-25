Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 25,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,390 shares of company stock worth $1,874,817. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

